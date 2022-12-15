The Hawks in Mpumalanga are on the hunt for two people who are allegedly part of a poaching syndicate and wanted in connection with money laundering.
Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, and Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, are sought by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in Middelburg.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the two fled during the arrest of nine other suspects from the Maluleke and Ubisi families during a multidisciplinary integrated takedown operation, “Blood Orange”, in the early hours of December 2.
“Financial investigations revealed money flow in and out of the accounts of the suspects. It is alleged that Lekhuleni paid money into the accounts of field rangers and their families as gratification for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates,” Sekgotodi said.
The family of the former field ranger Chikwa David Maluleke — Joyce Maluleke, 51, Stephinah Mbhombi, 52, Oters Maluleke, 27, Miyelani Maluleke, 29, and Nkhesane Maluleke, 22 — were released on R5,000 bail each.
The family of former field ranger Solly Ubisi — Thandi Makhuvele, 37, Alsina Mkhonto, 61, Ignatia Mnisi, 36, Given Mzimba, 28 — were released on R3,000 each.
The case was postponed to January for further investigation and to include them with other accused.
“Anyone with further information on the investigation is urged to contact the Hawks’ investigating officer, Col Danie Hall on 071-481-3281.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Hawks on the hunt for Middelburg poaching syndicate suspects
Pair suspected of paying Kruger Park field rangers for tactical information
Image: Hawks
The Hawks in Mpumalanga are on the hunt for two people who are allegedly part of a poaching syndicate and wanted in connection with money laundering.
Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, and Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, are sought by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in Middelburg.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the two fled during the arrest of nine other suspects from the Maluleke and Ubisi families during a multidisciplinary integrated takedown operation, “Blood Orange”, in the early hours of December 2.
“Financial investigations revealed money flow in and out of the accounts of the suspects. It is alleged that Lekhuleni paid money into the accounts of field rangers and their families as gratification for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates,” Sekgotodi said.
The family of the former field ranger Chikwa David Maluleke — Joyce Maluleke, 51, Stephinah Mbhombi, 52, Oters Maluleke, 27, Miyelani Maluleke, 29, and Nkhesane Maluleke, 22 — were released on R5,000 bail each.
The family of former field ranger Solly Ubisi — Thandi Makhuvele, 37, Alsina Mkhonto, 61, Ignatia Mnisi, 36, Given Mzimba, 28 — were released on R3,000 each.
The case was postponed to January for further investigation and to include them with other accused.
“Anyone with further information on the investigation is urged to contact the Hawks’ investigating officer, Col Danie Hall on 071-481-3281.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ex-game rangers sentenced to seven years for poaching-related offences
Poacher arrested in Kruger Park sentenced to 11 years
Rhino poacher gets 17 years, accomplice still on the run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos