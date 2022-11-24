South Africa

Poacher arrested in Kruger Park sentenced to 11 years

24 November 2022 - 17:34 By timeslive
A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment for poaching-related offences. Stock photo.
A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment for poaching-related offences. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Skukuza regional court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to an effective 11 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.

Isaac Sithlangu was convicted of trespassing inside the Kruger National Park, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Sithlangu was initially charged with co-accused Abel Manyike, who earlier pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced in October this year, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. 

She said Sithlangu absconded after he was granted bail in 2019 and was later re-arrested.

In August 2019, the rangers were doing their daily routine in Stolznek section using a helicopter when the accused were spotted. They were found in possession of a firearm, ammunition and hunting weapons and were arrested.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Lot Mgiba handed in a ballistics report which revealed the firearm that was found in his possession was meant to poach rhinos. 

Though Sithlangu was sentenced to 14 years for these offences, the court ordered that the terms run concurrently, resulting in an effective 11-year jail term.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Kruger National Park beefs up security ahead of festive season

As the holidays approach, South African National Parks is increasing surveillance at Kruger National Park entry gates to help prevent crime.
News
2 weeks ago

Rhino poacher gets 17 years, accomplice still on the run

The Skukuza regional court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Sylvester Zitha to 17 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
News
1 week ago

Kruger National Park gets airlift in war against poaching

Mining conglomerate, Anglo American Platinum donated four ultra-light aircraft to the South African National Parks (SANParks) to aid in surveillance, ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo South Africa
  3. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  4. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  5. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference