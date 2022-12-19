South Africa

Two KZN 'taxi bosses' killed in drive-by shooting

19 December 2022 - 11:11 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Two men were shot and killed at a taxi rank in Mhlasini, KZN. Stock photo.
Two men were shot and killed at a taxi rank in Mhlasini, KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Two KwaZulu-Natal men believed to be taxi bosses were gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Hazelmere Drive in Mhlasini, Verulam, on Monday morning. 

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said the two men, aged 41 and 46, were shot and killed while at a taxi rank at about 7am.

Gwala said the suspect took two bags from the victims and fled in a getaway vehicle.

“Charges of murder will be investigated by Verulam SAPS,” she said.  

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they were contacted by the community after hearing a volley of shots being fired.

Suspect nabbed in hospital for 'murder' of taxi boss

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a man linked to the June killing of a taxi boss in Emabhekazi, Ekuvukeni, Ladysmith.
News
1 month ago

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said some callers confirmed that two people were shot but were unable to confirm the extent of their injuries. 

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two men on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, he said. 

“According to witnesses, the deceased were taxi owners. They were talking to each other at the Mhlasini taxi rank when the occupants of a white Ford Ranger opened fire on them.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban cop Mlungisi Sikhakane accused of killing his two lovers, ends his life

The Durban police officer, accused of killing two women he was linked to romantically, has been found dead in his cell at Westville Prison.
News
4 hours ago

Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers

Specialist investigators are hot on the heels of a gang which allegedly kidnapped and murdered prominent Midrand businessman Kevin Soal.
News
3 days ago

KZN taxi driver's killers sentenced to 60 years in jail

Two KwaZulu-Natal men who shot a taxi driver and ran over him with his car two weeks ago were each sentenced to 60 years' imprisonment.
News
1 week ago

Taxi boss Vusi ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela fears being poisoned in jail, court hears

Controversial taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela fears he will be poisoned and killed in jail, according to the testimony of a clinical psychologist.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  3. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  4. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...