Limpopo police believe a man employed as a social worker in the province's social development department may have killed himself and his wife at the weekend.
His wife was also employed as a social worker at the department.
In a statement, police commissioner in Limpopo Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged people not to resort to violence when confronted by “domestic challenges”.
Col Malesela Ledwaba said police had received information about a house on fire at about 7am. They were informed that a couple was inside the house.
“A preliminary probe conducted by police revealed that one of the partners, a 38-year-old man, had that morning sent his son to buy petrol from the filling station for the generator and on his return, the man sent him again to the shop to buy some food. When the boy came back he saw his family house was on fire, surrounded by people,” said Ledwaba.
“The motive for the incident will be determined by the unfolding investigations but domestic violence cannot be ruled out as the couple is alleged to have had differences the previous night.”
The couple, whose charred remains were found in the house, were identified as 35-year-old Thovhowani Masakona and Christopher Mudau.
“It is utterly inexcusable to continue losing lives in this fashion where individuals who find themselves in the midst of domestic challenges resort to extreme measures that involve taking lives. We urge all people in similar situations, to seek professional assistance from relevant structures,” said Hadebe.
An inquest docket has been opened.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Social worker couple die in house fire after domestic dispute
Image: anyvidstudio/ 123RF
Limpopo police believe a man employed as a social worker in the province's social development department may have killed himself and his wife at the weekend.
His wife was also employed as a social worker at the department.
In a statement, police commissioner in Limpopo Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged people not to resort to violence when confronted by “domestic challenges”.
Col Malesela Ledwaba said police had received information about a house on fire at about 7am. They were informed that a couple was inside the house.
“A preliminary probe conducted by police revealed that one of the partners, a 38-year-old man, had that morning sent his son to buy petrol from the filling station for the generator and on his return, the man sent him again to the shop to buy some food. When the boy came back he saw his family house was on fire, surrounded by people,” said Ledwaba.
“The motive for the incident will be determined by the unfolding investigations but domestic violence cannot be ruled out as the couple is alleged to have had differences the previous night.”
The couple, whose charred remains were found in the house, were identified as 35-year-old Thovhowani Masakona and Christopher Mudau.
“It is utterly inexcusable to continue losing lives in this fashion where individuals who find themselves in the midst of domestic challenges resort to extreme measures that involve taking lives. We urge all people in similar situations, to seek professional assistance from relevant structures,” said Hadebe.
An inquest docket has been opened.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Husband has ‘no recollection’ of stabbing wife to death with screwdriver
Three-year-old dies, five hospitalised after house set alight in Malamulele
This is why some women stay with their abusers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos