South Africa

Lives of patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital put at risk by copper thieves

21 December 2022 - 08:02
The lives of patients in the main ICU ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital were endangered when thieves cut a copper pipe that supplies their oxygen. File photo.
The lives of patients in the main ICU ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital were endangered when thieves cut a copper pipe that supplies their oxygen. File photo.
Image: File/ Mduduzi Ndzingi

The lives of 24 patients hung in the balance at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, after thieves stole a 10m copper pipe that supplies oxygen to sections of the main intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday.

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko called for police to leave no stone unturned to catch the criminals.

On Monday clinicians at the facility noticed the flow of oxygen was lower than normal and reported the matter to the department of infrastructure development which is responsible for the plant room from where the stolen pipe runs. This led to the discovery that the oxygen supply pipe had been tampered with.

A case was registered with Diepkloof police, who are investigating.

“The people who stole the copper pipe should not only be charged with theft but also with attempted murder. They intentionally put the lives of 24 patients at risk, 19 of whom were on life support and depended on access to oxygen through artificial ventilation.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the patients were immediately moved to another ward where ventilation continued.

“A contractor was immediately called on site and the copper pipe has been replaced. The process to move patients back into the main ICU will start on Wednesday.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association

Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics are exempted from load-shedding, while the rest are still burning fuel to provide healthcare services for ...
News
1 week ago

Health services affected in Gauteng as public servants strike

As thousands of public servants embarked on a strike on Tuesday to demand better wages, government warned employees who fall within the essential ...
News
4 weeks ago

Surgery backlogs soar at Bara Hospital as patients suffer

Some patients told to wait 4-and-a-half years for their operations.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  2. Blind foreigners among 300 stranded after Joburg flats raided, allegedly by ... South Africa
  3. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  4. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  5. Two youngsters trapped in a hole they had dug at a beach in KZN rescued South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election