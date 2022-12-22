Arrests on the road
A total of 2,241 motorists have been arrested for various offences since the start of December.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is on high alert in preparation for the second peak in traffic volumes as more people are expected to travel to various destinations before Christmas.
More than 188 roadblocks have been conducted, in which 61,148 vehicles were stopped and checked.
Motorists were arrested for various offences including driving at high speed, driving without a licence and violation of permits.
More than 100,960 traffic fines were issued since the start of the month, said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.
“Evidence shows that some motorists continue to operate unroadworthy vehicles on public roads, placing the lives of other motorists at risk. More than 4,200 vehicles have been discontinued from operating,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Bringing a gift or parcel for a friend? Open and wrap it yourself, advises Gayton McKenzie
“Jail is full of people with kind hearts and mean friends. Wrapping paper is cheap,” said McKenzie.
Image: SUPPLIED
With many people spending Christmas with friends and family in other parts of the country, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has advised those bringing gifts or parcels on behalf of friends to open them before transporting them.
McKenzie shared the advice before the Christmas weekend, suggesting people who are carrying gifts or parcels for friends have the right to know what's inside.
“No friend should ask you to bring a gift or parcel from another city to them without you knowing what it is. You should open and wrap it yourself.
“Jail is full of people with kind hearts and mean friends. Wrapping paper is cheap,” said McKenzie.
Gauteng motorist leads the pack with highest alcohol readings this festive season
TimesLIVE
