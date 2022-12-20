South Africa

‘The pain cuts so deep’: Gardee opens up about Christmas planning without Hillary for the first time

20 December 2022 - 11:30
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee with his daughter Hillary, who was found murdered in May days after she was reported missing.
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee with his daughter Hillary, who was found murdered in May days after she was reported missing.
Image: Julius Malema/Twitter

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has shared how sad planning for Christmas has been this year as it will be the first without his daughter Hillary.

Gardee took to social media to grieve and share how it dawned on him that he will spend the day without his daughter.

The body of 28-year-old Hillary was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, after she was reported missing.

“The hurt gets worse as the reality of the traditional Christmas family gathering without you for the first time dawns. All is well, all shall be well.

“RIP Hillary Gardee, posthumous Merry Christmas and a Happy New in your soul. We get tried for a reason. This too shall pass,” said Gardee. 

He expressed he was in “pain” but reassured his followers he was fine.

“The pain cuts so deep, and others decided to make it worse. This too shall pass. I am fine. We are fine,” he said. 

In May the country woke up to the shocking news of Hillary’s death. She was found murdered with visible wounds to her head.

Her body was found next to a pine plantation 40km outside Mbombela on May 2. She was kidnapped in the town on April 29 while travelling home with her adopted three-year-old daughter.

Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, Philemon Lukhele, 47, and Mduzuzi Gama, 52, are charged with murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Sunday Times reported the defence team for two of the accused plans to poke holes in the state’s case.

A tracking report for the vehicle the state said was used to transport Gardee’s body from the guest house where she was allegedly held captive, possibly raped and murdered, could paint a different picture.

The report, seen by Sunday Times, does not place the vehicle anywhere near the scene where Gardee’s body was found five days after she was reported missing.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hillary Gardee’s ID book found dumped 6 months after her murder

Hillary Gardee’s identity document was found torn and discarded on Thursday, exactly six months after her body was found in a timber plantation ...
News
1 month ago

Hillary Gardee’s family demands R18m from JCS minister for trauma and constitutional damages

The law firm representing the family has been instructed to pursue damages of R2m each for nine family members
News
2 months ago

Two accused ‘seen loading Hillary Gardee’s body into car'

The third accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case was seen loading her body into a vehicle belonging to one of his co-accused, according to ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  4. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  5. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile