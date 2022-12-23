South Africa

Hawks pounce on KZN dagga 'dealers'

23 December 2022 - 12:12 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Hydroponic dagga worth about R136,500 was confiscated by the Hawks.
Hydroponic dagga worth about R136,500 was confiscated by the Hawks.
Image: Supplied

A Durban man arrested by the Hawks for allegedly dealing in hydroponic dagga worth about R136,500 is due to appear in the Phoenix magistrate’s court on Friday. 

The 24-year-old man was arrested by members of the Hawks' Durban serious organised crime investigation and crime intelligence units on Wednesday at Foresthaven in Phoenix, Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

Officers received information about a suspect dealing in dagga and followed up, searching the premises. 

“During the search, 2.7kg of hydroponic dagga with a street value of about R136,500 was found. The suspect was arrested and charged with dealing in dagga,” said Mhlongo. 

Also on Wednesday, four suspects were arrested by the Richards Bay serious organised crime investigation unit for allegedly dealing in drugs. 

Mhlongo said officers carried out an undercover operation at a shop in Town Square Shopping Centre in Richards Bay. 

“The members found pre-rolled hydroponic dagga cigarettes, hydroponic dagga slopes and cannabis shampoo with a street value of about R200,000. Four suspects aged between 23 and 47 were arrested.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Arrests for possession of protected plants, endangered reptiles as police clamp down on festive season crime

Diamond-bearing gravel, protected plants and endangered reptiles were among the items seized from motorists during a joint operation on Friday by ...
News
6 days ago

Poverty, hunger cited as drug abuse soars

Police this week described the soaring number of drug users as a “national disaster”, as addicts using crystal meth and other drugs pour into the ...
News
1 week ago

Office-illy stoned? Cannabis consumption at work on the rise: study

Have you ever consumed cannabis at work?
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Cannabis insiders talk regulation, benefits at three-day expo

It's high time government bureaucracy was dealt with so the industry can deliver on its untapped potential and create more jobs, say roleplayers.
News
1 month ago

Spanish police seize largest amount of marijuana ever worth $64m

Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least €64 million  ($63.74 million), which ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job South Africa
  2. Blind foreigners among 300 stranded after Joburg flats raided, allegedly by ... South Africa
  3. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  4. Hailstorms hit west of Johannesburg, leaving thousands without power South Africa
  5. Field ranger trampled by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election