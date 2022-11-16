South Africa

Office-illy stoned? Cannabis consumption at work on the rise: study

16 November 2022 - 11:12
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The study found that 81% of cannabis users consume edibles.
The study found that 81% of cannabis users consume edibles.
Image: Bloomberg

More South Africans are consuming cannabis while working, a recent study has found.

The Cannabis Expo will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg this week and organisers said a study conducted by them found that 36.7% of users consume cannabis at work.

Of those surveyed, 81% said they consume cannabis edibles, while 76.7% said they experience positive health benefits from using the drug.

Since legislation changed in 2018, 63.3% said their use had increased and 93.3% believe legalisation significantly benefits the economy.

“It’s always fascinating to see how people’s attitudes towards cannabis are evolving year-on-year as legislation opens up,” said the expo's director, Silas Howarth.

Howarth added that important discussions concerning cannabis use in the workplace need to take place and will be discussed at the event.

“It will be interesting to see the options organisations have to mitigate risks. We find most cannabis users find positive health and other benefits, and in many cases say it improves their productivity.”

Howarth noted that employers may struggle to accurately test and prohibit workplace use.

Advocate Tertius Wessels, legal director of Strata-g Labour Solutions told TimesLIVE previously the workplace was "not considered a private space" and was not protected by legislation.

“Being under the influence of mind-altering substances at work renders the employee unfit for duty and can be dangerous, especially for those who operate complex machinery or drive vehicles.

“The issue with cannabis is that it can stay in the system for several hours, even days. This is worrying, especially from an occupational health and safety perspective,” Wessels said.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Cannabis activists call on government to light up legislation process

Activists have called on the government to move swiftly on legislation that will allow cannabis producers to conduct business.
News
1 month ago

SA cannabis company sells entire stock in advance as demand soars abroad

Booming demand for medicinal cannabis from Europe to Australia has seen an SA producer sell all of its output for next year in advance.
News
2 months ago

Melinda Ferguson on freedom, joy, shrooms and a canine companion

Author, publisher and recovered addict Melinda Ferguson’s unholy trinity of adversity has reached its coda.
Books
1 month ago

Elon Musk's Twitter ownership starts with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

Elon Musk became Twitter Inc's owner on Thursday, firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  2. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics
  3. Mpumalanga traffic official suspended after ‘bribe increase’ allegations South Africa
  4. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  5. Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears South Africa

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved