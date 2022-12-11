Poverty, hunger cited as drug abuse soars
Police describe rising number of people addicted to crystal meth and other drugs as ‘national disaster’
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By PINDAI DUBE and SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Police this week described the soaring number of drug users as a “national disaster”, as addicts using crystal meth and other drugs pour into the psychiatric wards of two major hospitals in Harare. ..
Poverty, hunger cited as drug abuse soars
Police describe rising number of people addicted to crystal meth and other drugs as ‘national disaster’
Police this week described the soaring number of drug users as a “national disaster”, as addicts using crystal meth and other drugs pour into the psychiatric wards of two major hospitals in Harare. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos