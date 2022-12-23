South Africa

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse inspects areas affected by floods

23 December 2022 - 16:06
A road in Roodepoort after heavy summer rain that started late in the season. File photo.
A road in Roodepoort after heavy summer rain that started late in the season. File photo.
Image: JRA

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and her delegation spent Friday assessing progress in cleanups and humanitarian responses assisting victims of floods in recent weeks.

Phalatse said they want the victims to have a happy festive season and offered them relief parcels for the Christmas weekend.

“We are in region D [severely affected by the floods] doing flood oversight to see if the city is working for our people. We are here to assess how good it is and where the future challenges are,” she said.

Relocations were under way where necessary, she added.

“In Kliptown there’s a road that is problematic to access. We’re on the ground and finding solutions. We have made sure there are relief packs for Christmas.”

In the past few weeks, the South African Weather Service warned of possible severe thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

There were major floods in low-lying areas and informal settlements due to continuous thunderstorms and rain.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We have met Christmas deadline for housing flood victims,' says KZN government

The KwaZulu-Natal government will close all mass care centres on Saturday, meeting its deadline to relocate flood victims before Christmas.
News
2 hours ago

More than 80 fatalities on Gauteng roads since start of festive season peak

Gauteng has experienced a high number of road deaths since the start of the festive season’s peak period, most of them pedestrians.
News
4 hours ago

Wet Christmas predicted for most parts of the country

Showers and thundershowers can be expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the ...
News
7 hours ago

City Power clears backlog of 3,000 calls during 72-hour load-shedding reprieve

The City of Johannesburg has cleared a backlog of 3,000 calls caused by the recent devastating storms during a 72-hour reprieve from load-shedding.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  2. Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job South Africa
  3. Blind foreigners among 300 stranded after Joburg flats raided, allegedly by ... South Africa
  4. Hailstorms hit west of Johannesburg, leaving thousands without power South Africa
  5. Field ranger trampled by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election