Gauteng has experienced a high number of road deaths since the start of the festive season’s peak period.
According to Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane, most fatalities were pedestrians. More than 80 people have lost their lives on the roads.
“One of the fatal accidents involved a bakkie that crashed after towing an overloaded trailer on Thursday morning on the N14 towards Tshwane, resulting in three people losing their lives and 14 sustaining injuries,” he said.
Motorists have been urged to exercise care.
“Gauteng traffic police urge motorists to exercise caution following a high number of fatal crashes this festive season. We will continue to intensify law enforcement operations to reduce road crashes leading to fatalities,” said Maremane.
More than 80 fatalities on Gauteng roads since start of festive season peak
“Law enforcement authorities will not hesitate to act decisively against drivers who disregard the rules and regulations of the road and endanger the lives of other road users.”
Traffic volumes are expected to increase on Gauteng’s major roads as many road users are expected to travel from the province to destinations to spend time with their families over the Christmas weekend.
Maremane said a speeding motorist was nabbed on Thursday night after driving a VW Golf 8 on the N14 at 238km/h. The speedster has been detained at Wierdabrug police station.
“He is facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h.”
