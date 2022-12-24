Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Christmas Day.
It will be reimplemented at 5am on Monday, when stage 2 will come into effect until 4pm on Tuesday. Thereafter, it's back to stage 3.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Guess what, people? Eskom says you can cook Christmas dinner without interruption
Image: Alexander Raths
Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Christmas Day.
It will be reimplemented at 5am on Monday, when stage 2 will come into effect until 4pm on Tuesday. Thereafter, it's back to stage 3.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
ConCourt dismisses Eskom appeal to reduce power to indebted municipalities
Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko takes Zondo report’s findings against him to court
Army ‘ready for anything’ at Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos