South Africa

Guess what, people? Eskom says you can cook Christmas dinner without interruption

24 December 2022 - 16:22 By TimesLIVE
It seems you won't need candles on Christmas Day.
Image: Alexander Raths

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Christmas Day.

It will be reimplemented at 5am on Monday, when stage 2 will come into effect until 4pm on Tuesday. Thereafter, it's back to stage 3.

