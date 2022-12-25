South Africa

Eskom: Stage 1 load-shedding to be implemented on Monday morning

25 December 2022 - 16:38 By TImesLIVE
Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be reduced to stage 1 on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday morning.

This comes after load-shedding was suspended on Christmas Day after prolonged stage 4 load-shedding.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said it had been possible to reduce load-shedding to stage 1 due to lower demand for electricity during the day.

Eskom had initially indicated that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented from Monday, however Mantshantsha said lower demand for power had reduced Eskom's reliance on emergency generation reserves.

TimesLIVE

