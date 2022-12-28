South Africa

Boksburg tanker blast: Driver released pending further investigations

28 December 2022 - 13:21 By Belinda Pheto and Shonisani Tshikalange
The damaged bridge where a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg, near Joburg, on December 24.
The damaged bridge where a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg, near Joburg, on December 24.
Image: SUMAYA HISHAM/Reuters

Gauteng police have released the driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg, pending further investigations.

He had been due to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Wednesday after his arrest on Saturday evening on multiple counts of culpable homicide.

Prosecutor Rose Malatji said: “As the National Prosecuting Authority we do not have the docket. The suspect is not here and will not be brought to court because he has been released by police. The decision was taken by the provincial police after looking at the docket sent to them after his arrest.”

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the 32-year-old driver was on Tuesday “interviewed and released on warning by the police pending further investigations”.

“The suspect will not appear in court today [Wednesday].

“As soon as investigations are concluded the case docket will be sent to court for a decision,” she said.

The tanker got stuck under a low bridge on Saturday, which resulted in a gas leak and explosion. The death toll from the explosion has risen to 18.

Massive Explosion In Boksburg This Morning.

Posted by Legendary Guardians Exclusive Protection on Saturday, December 24, 2022

