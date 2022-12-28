Those who are thinking of hitting up Saint should note they will have to settle their bill for the evening,
The prestigious venue made headlines earlier this year when it threatened to name and shame those who had not paid their bills.
The venue’s manager told TimesLIVE they had reached a point of desperation because some customers had owed them for six months and longer.
One patron owed R224,000 while others racked up bills of R150,000, R110,000 and R90,000.
“It’s the big guys, they want to show off. They drive expensive cars. They want to show people they have money but they can’t pay their bills
“We have been following up on the bills, calling and asking them to pay and getting only empty promises,” the manager said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | Would you spend R1m for a table at a New Year’s Eve bash?
Image: 123RF/stockfotocz
The minimum spend for tables at Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge in Cape Town for New Year’s Eve has sparked debate, with many weighing in on whether they would spend R1m for the night.
The club recently announced the minimum spend for 10 of its tables for this weekend’s bash, with the top table priced at a cool R1m.
Table two goes for R750k and table three R500k. The 10th table costs R10k.
“Book your minimum spend. Book now,” it said.
While some claimed it was the price to pay to be at the main table, others pointed out that you could buy a house for the amount you would spend in one evening.
Those who are thinking of hitting up Saint should note they will have to settle their bill for the evening,
The prestigious venue made headlines earlier this year when it threatened to name and shame those who had not paid their bills.
The venue’s manager told TimesLIVE they had reached a point of desperation because some customers had owed them for six months and longer.
One patron owed R224,000 while others racked up bills of R150,000, R110,000 and R90,000.
“It’s the big guys, they want to show off. They drive expensive cars. They want to show people they have money but they can’t pay their bills
“We have been following up on the bills, calling and asking them to pay and getting only empty promises,” the manager said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Will I go home with the table after?’ — Saint’s NYE R1m table spend has the streets in meltdown mode
High-roller outed for ‘unpaid bill’ in Cape Town wanted for cyberfraud in Nigeria
LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k
POLL | Have you ever rented bottles at a club?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos