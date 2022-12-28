POLL | Would you spend R1m for a table at a New Year’s Eve bash?

South Africa

28 December 2022
Clubs are expected to be packed this New Year's Eve. Stock photo.
The minimum spend for tables at Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge in Cape Town for New Year’s Eve has sparked debate, with many weighing in on whether they would spend R1m for the night.

The club recently announced the minimum spend for 10 of its tables for this weekend’s bash, with the top table priced at a cool R1m.

Table two goes for R750k and table three R500k. The 10th table costs R10k.

“Book your minimum spend. Book now,” it said.

While some claimed it was the price to pay to be at the main table, others pointed out that you could buy a house for the amount you would spend in one evening.

Those who are thinking of hitting up Saint should note they will have to settle their bill for the evening,

The prestigious venue made headlines earlier this year when it threatened to name and shame those who had not paid their bills.

The venue’s manager told TimesLIVE they had reached a point of desperation because some customers had owed them for six months and longer.

One patron owed R224,000 while others racked up bills of R150,000, R110,000 and R90,000.

It’s the big guys, they want to show off. They drive expensive cars. They want to show people they have money but they can’t pay their bills

“We have been following up on the bills, calling and asking them to pay and getting only empty promises,” the manager said.

