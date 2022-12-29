Normal operations at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport were restored on Wednesday night after earlier delays caused by a technical problem affecting refuelling of aircraft.
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the technical issue was due to the main supply valve supplying fuel to the aprons not opening, causing rotational delays to domestic and international departures.
As a contingency, a tanker was used to refuel aircraft.
“A total of 41 flights were impacted, 32 domestic, eight international and one regional flight,” Acsa said.
41 flights affected by OR Tambo airport refuelling glitch
Image: SHELBY TAUBER/Reuters
