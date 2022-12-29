Immigration remained a political hot potato as minority parties canvassed for support around it.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed it at the beginning of the year, saying the party needed to lead an orderly debate on the matter and align it with principles of pan-Africanism or risk it being hijacking by right-wing elements.
“The ANC is urged to continue to mobilise progressively for this on the continent and globally to advance a progressive international agenda to counter the strong hegemonic agendas being imposed in some parts of the world. A rising and increasingly prosperous Africa will impact progressively on South Africa’s prospects as well,” he said.
In July the party's national executive committee (NEC) said the country's approach to migration should be built on protecting national interests, maintaining peace and friendships, and promoting progressive pan-Africanism.
It called for:
• Improved border security through the Border Management Agency.
• Institute legislative reform to address contradictory regulations.
• Improved home affairs’ capacity to process applications and implement regulations without undermining the economy or abusing human rights.
• Law enforcement to crack down on human trafficking and abuse of immigrants.
ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala got tongues wagging in March when he told Operation Dudula and Dudula Movement protesters to go to school, get skills, and not harass foreigners.
This while chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu said countries should take responsibility for their citizens.
From store visits to the campaign trail: How foreigners took the spotlight in 2022
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Immigration has always been a thorny issue and it raised its head again in 2022, with several politicians and parties riding on it ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The year started with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie and members of his party visiting shops in Eldorado Park after receiving a tip-off that they were selling “expired goods”.
He blamed “illegal foreigners”.
“All Patriotic Alliance forces throughout the country are visiting all shops owned by illegal foreigners. Our loyalties are with newborn babies that must eat this rubbish filled with worms,” he said.
WATCH | 'Our grandparents are being sold this' — PA's Gayton McKenzie on shops selling expired food
A few days later the EFF embarked on site visits, this time to restaurants to assess the employment ratio between locals and foreigners.
Party leader Julius Malema denied the visits targeted non-South Africans, saying the EFF wanted to challenge business owners who refused to hire locals so they could exploit foreigners.
“Let the enemy not distort the message. We are not fighting against fellow Africans. Those are the people we are protecting because they are being exploited. This is not about the Zimbabweans, Mozambicans or people from Lesotho. It’s about locals. Everywhere you do business, hire locals,” he said.
LISTEN | 'Hire locals' - Malema visiting restaurants to check how many workers are foreign nationals
In March several businesses in Alexandra had to close after residents identifying themselves as aligned to the Dudula Movement protested against foreign workers.
The movement, and another called Operation Dudula, stole headlines for months with their marches on immigration. Their protests spread to communities countrywide.
Under Nhlanhla Lux's leadership, Operation Dudula also conducted raids on alleged drug dealers and illegal immigrants.
Lux parted ways with Operation Dudula in July because of a difference of opinion on foreigners.
Nhlanhla Lux: Redefining the Gucci revolutionary
‘All countries need to take responsibility for their citizens’: Lindiwe Zulu on immigration
The DA suggested an amnesty period for undocumented foreigners to leave and try to re-enter the country legally or apply for visas here, among other measures.
The party’s head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, made several proposals on migration in March, anchoring the DA/s policy on three pillars: free movement of people, economic participation of migrants and addressing harmful myths about foreigners.
“Why should foreign nationals not be given amnesty when home affairs does not have its act together? Just like driver's licences, a punitive approach risks lumping the innocent with those who have no intention of following the rules.”
DA proposes undocumented foreigners in SA be given amnesty to leave and re-enter or apply for visas
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi split opinions with his comments on illegal immigrants, but the attention turned to Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba in August after she was filmed confronting a foreigner scheduled for surgery at a hospital in the province.
“You are supposed to be with Mnangagwa (Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa). You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick you just say, 'Let's cross the Limpopo river, there's an MEC there who's running a charity department'.
“In Limpopo we have 5.7-million people, 91% do not have medical aid, they are dependent on the state. The 9% have medical aids. Instead of using the budget for what it's meant for ... You are not even registered anywhere, you are illegal ... This is unfair ...” she said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramathuba said her comments were taken out of context.
LISTEN | Limpopo health MEC blasts patient from Zimbabwe receiving treatment in SA hospital
Among those who have put immigration at the centre of debate is ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
He made several comments against illegal immigrants and defended himself against claims that he was xenophobic.
As the year wound down Mashaba reportedly insisted on an immigration policy in the Ekurhuleni metro.
He said illegal immigration was the responsibility of local government: “Illegal immigration negatively impacts residents at local government level, the lived experiences of our fellow South Africans. We care.”
