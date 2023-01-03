South Africa

One dead, four injured in Sani Pass crash

03 January 2023 - 09:40
The accident scene at Sani Pass on Monday
The accident scene at Sani Pass on Monday
Image: Underberg Emergency Medical Services

One person was killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged down Sani Pass, between KwaZulu-Natal and the Lesotho border, on Monday.

Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) said the crash occurred after 1pm along the Sani Pass road, before the steep switchback bends.

Heavy downpours in the region resulted in difficult driving conditions.

“Due to the condition of the road and downpour, UEMS ambulances waited at the Sani Pass border post and the 4x4 response vehicle, which is converted to carry patients, mobilised to the scene.”

Paramedics found the driver had lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

The driver did not survive the crash while four passengers who suffered injuries were shuttled down the pass in the response vehicle to awaiting ambulances.

“The patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

“All necessary services were on the scene and the incident will be investigated.”

TimesLIVE

