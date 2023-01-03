Bok captain Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92 after the World Cup

Kolisi thanked the team for enabling him to take up this new challenge from the 2023-24 season.

“It has been an incredible collaborative effort between The Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career after the 2023 World Cup,” said Kolisi.

“I want to give a huge thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021 and making me feel so at home in Durban. Their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential during a key period in my career.

“I am immensely appreciative that the Sharks have given me their blessing to make this move, and it goes without saying I will continue to give my all for the team over the next few months.”

Coetzee added: “Over the last two years, our focus has been on building strong depth in our squad, and we look forward to our upcoming games and watching the Sharks team play to their full potential.”