Rugby

Bok captain Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92 after the World Cup

03 January 2023 - 09:00
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will join French side Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

 

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will join French club Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Sharks have announced.

Kolisi, who joined the Sharks in 2021 and he has quickly become an integral member of the team in the United Rugby Championship (URC), has been granted an early release from his contract in Durban.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said they looked forward to Kolisi’s continued contributions to the team for the remainder of the season before he makes the move to Europe.

“Siya has been an instrumental and much-loved member of the Sharks family since his arrival two years ago,” Coetzee said.

“His well-documented and commendable leadership qualities extend far beyond the playing field and this is none more so evident than his involvement with the launch of the Players First programme and commitment to the expansion of the Sharks brand to a global market.

“His move to France is a new and exciting opportunity and we could not be happier for him. We are blessed to have him don the black and white jersey and know that over the next few months, he will continue to give back to the team and our fans.”

The Sharks explained in their statement that the multiyear contract is part of a long-term collaboration between them and Racing 92 as they aim to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the French side.

Kolisi thanked the team for enabling him to take up this new challenge from the 2023-24 season.

“It has been an incredible collaborative effort between The Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career after the 2023 World Cup,” said Kolisi.

“I want to give a huge thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021 and making me feel so at home in Durban. Their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential during a key period in my career.

“I am immensely appreciative that the Sharks have given me their blessing to make this move, and it goes without saying I will continue to give my all for the team over the next few months.”

Coetzee added: “Over the last two years, our focus has been on building strong depth in our squad, and we look forward to our upcoming games and watching the Sharks team play to their full potential.”

