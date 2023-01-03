South Africa

Pretoria attorney shot dead in Laudium, suspect arrested

03 January 2023 - 06:41 By TimesLIVE
A Pretoria attorney was shot dead in Laudium on Saturday afternoon. A suspect was arrested.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Police arrested a 48-year-old man after a 50-year-old attorney was shot dead in Laudium, Tshwane, on Saturday.

“It is reported that on December 31 at about 5.45pm, two males were standing on the street talking to one another when all of a sudden one of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other one.

“The victim was certified dead on the scene and he was later identified as a local attorney,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

He said the suspect was arrested on the scene and the firearm suspected to be used in the commission of murder was found in his possession and confiscated.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

