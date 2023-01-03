South Africa

Two Randburg toddlers critical after near drowning incident

03 January 2023 - 18:36 By TimesLIVE
Two children, aged 18 months and three-years-old are in a critical condition after a near drowning incident in Randburg.
Image: 123RF/mihtiander

Two toddler brothers are in a critical condition after a near drowning incident in Randburg, in Johannesburg, said paramedics. 

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 3.20pm, said Emer-G-Med paramedics. 

“On arrival on scene two little boys aged 18 months and three-years-old were found in a critical condition after being submerged in the family swimming pool.

“Several advanced life support intervention methods were needed to stabilise the boys before a decision was made to activate the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter teams. A nearby landing zone was established and Netcare 2 and Netcare 3 landed on the scene within minutes.” 

The children were airlifted to hospital and remain in critical condition. 

TimesLIVE

