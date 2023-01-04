South Africa

Cape Town grappling with derelict and abandoned buildings

04 January 2023 - 13:37
A special unit is dealing with Cape Town's abandoned and derelict buildings. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ 95081215

The City of Cape Town has a derelict and abandoned buildings headache.

Last year the city dealt with 209 “problem building” cases, it confirmed this week.

In 2013 Cape Town established a Problem Building Unit to deal with neglected and derelict buildings, with only eight staff members. The team has since ballooned to 18 members.

Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the city’s law enforcement, said there was no end in sight to the eyesore buildings.

“It’s unlikely the issue of problem buildings will be completely eradicated, but the number of complaints the unit has received has decreased,” said Dyason.

“The problems vary from derelict and abandoned to minor issues. Unit members engage with the owners to rectify the issues.”

Dyason said the unit is sometimes forced to take the legal route.

“Two cases dealing with the prosecution of owners of problematic buildings in Steenberg and Hanover Park were heard before the high court. Positive outcomes were achieved in favour of the city.

“The court ruled both properties are executable, and the city’s legal services are awaiting the warrants of execution so the sale of the properties can proceed.”

Dyason said the CBD was among the areas with the most problem buildings.

“By geographical breakdown, Area West (Fish Hoek, the southern suburbs, Cape Town CBD and surrounds) and Area North (northern suburbs) have most of the problem buildings listed.”

TimesLIVE

