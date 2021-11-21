News

Legal row brews over historic farms marooned inside national park

Retired politician and an empowerment company at loggerheads with SANParks

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
21 November 2021 - 00:00

Oom Salie Davids wasted no time in sorting out his ghost problem at the 300-year-old Ratelrivier farm near Cape Agulhas. He and his family brought in “spiritual people” to clear the space, and now only moonlight peers through the sash windows of the sleeping homestead.

However, the Cape Town businessman is now haunted by the South African National Parks Board (SANParks), which this week confirmed a dispute with the company granted a concession to develop the property into a guest lodge...

