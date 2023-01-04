It is gratifying to see young specialist doctors choosing Limpopo to serve the people, health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said on Wednesday.
She welcomed newly appointed orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sipho Motloung to Lebowakgomo Hospital. Motloung qualified at the University of the Free State in July last year.
“Dr Motloung used to be our guest specialist during the rural health matters outreach campaign in the beginning of 2022 and he was motivated to relocate to Limpopo to establish an orthopaedics unit in a district hospital,” Ramathuba said.
The outreach campaign comprises a team of medical and dental specialists who render services to rural hospitals with the aim of clearing surgical and medical backlogs.
Ramathuba said after receiving many complaints from patients at Lebowakgomo Hospital when they were turned away from tertiary hospitals because of long queues and lack of beds, the department had to intervene and recruit Motloung to be stationed at the hospital.
“We look forward to working with Dr Motloung in advancing the healthcare system.”
Limpopo MEC welcomes orthopaedic surgeon to Lebowakgomo Hospital
Image: Limpopo health department
