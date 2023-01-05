Nomasonto Mazibuko: at the helm of the Commission for Gender Equality

Violence against women, children and other vulnerable people is rife in South Africa.
The CGE uses engagements such as public education campaigns, gender mainstreaming workshops, community radio stations, printed education material and media to ensure access to their services.
“We also work with stakeholders and civil society organisations who help us extend the gender-equality message to communities they serve. By working with stakeholders we are able to reach the religious sector, political parties, families and individuals,” she said.
The commission seeks to influence policy and legislation through submissions to parliament with proposals and inputs on changes to legislation.
“We write inputs on bills that have been opened for public comment with a view to ensure gender balance across laws. Our influence is also evident in the adoption of the amendment of the Maintenance Act to deal with maintenance defaulters.
“The adoption of sexual harassment policies in the private sector has created an enabling environment for employees, irrespective of race, gender and disability. This is a progressive step to realise gender equality at work,” Mazibuko said.
The CGE's LGBTI+ Equality project advocates for the rights of the LGBTI+ community.
“We make provisions for LGBTI+ rights in our submissions to parliament and we hold similar dialogues through public education and information to educate communities about inclusivity and respect for human rights of marginalised groups.”
Though she is still finding her feet in her new role, Mazibuko has been doing advocacy work throughout her career. She is a founder of the Albinism Society of South Africa.
“My advocacy has influenced the recognition of persons with albinism by the UN by declaring June 13 International Albinism Day. My passion for disability rights resulted in being appointed a member of the presidential working committee, the national disability policy review panel, as well as several boards and initiatives in support of social justice,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Nomasonto Mazibuko: at the helm of the Commission for Gender Equality
Image: Supplied
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is preparing a “robust” submission on the draft Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill that aims to address the challenges of sex workers and ensure their protection.
CGE acting chairperson Nomasonto Mazibuko told TimesLIVE the organisation has been working to promote the rights of the marginalised.
The human rights champion with specific focus on the rights of persons with albinism succeeded former chairperson Tamara Mathebula when her term expired.
“Transformation in South Africa is a process and it requires a concerted effort by all role players. The enactment of the Women Empowerment and Gender Equality (WEGE) Bill and other progressive gender legislation into law is one of the mechanisms required to fast-track gender equality in South Africa.
“These measures will further protect and promote the rights of women and other vulnerable groups in society,” Mazibuko said.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the draft bill, which aims to decriminalise the sale and purchase of adult sexual services, will destigmatise sex work.
South Africans have until the end of January to comment on whether sex work should be decriminalised.
Should sex work be legal in SA? Bill to decriminalise prostitution open for public comment
Violence against women, children and other vulnerable people is rife in South Africa.
The CGE uses engagements such as public education campaigns, gender mainstreaming workshops, community radio stations, printed education material and media to ensure access to their services.
“We also work with stakeholders and civil society organisations who help us extend the gender-equality message to communities they serve. By working with stakeholders we are able to reach the religious sector, political parties, families and individuals,” she said.
The commission seeks to influence policy and legislation through submissions to parliament with proposals and inputs on changes to legislation.
“We write inputs on bills that have been opened for public comment with a view to ensure gender balance across laws. Our influence is also evident in the adoption of the amendment of the Maintenance Act to deal with maintenance defaulters.
“The adoption of sexual harassment policies in the private sector has created an enabling environment for employees, irrespective of race, gender and disability. This is a progressive step to realise gender equality at work,” Mazibuko said.
The CGE's LGBTI+ Equality project advocates for the rights of the LGBTI+ community.
“We make provisions for LGBTI+ rights in our submissions to parliament and we hold similar dialogues through public education and information to educate communities about inclusivity and respect for human rights of marginalised groups.”
Though she is still finding her feet in her new role, Mazibuko has been doing advocacy work throughout her career. She is a founder of the Albinism Society of South Africa.
“My advocacy has influenced the recognition of persons with albinism by the UN by declaring June 13 International Albinism Day. My passion for disability rights resulted in being appointed a member of the presidential working committee, the national disability policy review panel, as well as several boards and initiatives in support of social justice,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
LISTEN | Decriminalisation of sex work will keep sex workers safe: NGO
Ineffective laws are a threat to sex workers in South Africa
Empowerment must translate to inclusion in economy, report-back session on Women’s Charter told
Commission for Gender Equality launches isiXhosa terminology
OBITUARY | Rhoda Kadalie fought for women’s rights and against state incompetence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos