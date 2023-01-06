Government ready to provide support as rains batter several provinces

The government says it continues to ensure disaster management protocols are put in place and better measures are activated to assist communities affected by bad weather.
It said on Friday it would, along with other stakeholders, provide disaster relief support to affected communities when needed.
The country is currently experiencing severe rains in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with heavy downpours also reported in parts of Gauteng and Limpopo.
These may lead to localised flooding in susceptible areas, especially informal areas, and over low-lying bridges.
Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and extreme caution is advised. Mudslides can also be anticipated which can lead to a loss of lives and damage to property.
“Upon receipt of South African Weather Service (SAWS) warnings on Wednesday, government through the national and provincial disaster management centres (PMDC), activated provincial joint operating centres (JOCs), comprising of municipalities, relevant sector departments, state agencies, and social partners, to ensure preparedness and that appropriate response and recovery mechanisms are put in place,” acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Michael Currin said.
Currin said these PDMCs held a special JOC to review and adopt the incident assessment forms to cater for and address the needs of women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities during disaster management processes.
“Citizens are urged to stay indoors in cases of heavy rain and stormy weather. Parents and guardians are urged to be extra vigilant and ensure the safety and security of their children.
“Never try to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving flood water and please be vigilant for washed out roads, earth slides, and downed trees or power lines,” Currin said.
As a precaution, motorists were advised to postpone or delay travel to affected areas.
