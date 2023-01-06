South Africa

Government ready to provide support as rains batter several provinces

06 January 2023 - 19:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Widespread flooding in the uMngeni area in KZN after heavy rain. Government says it will, along with other stakeholders, be providing disaster relief support to affected communities.
Widespread flooding in the uMngeni area in KZN after heavy rain. Government says it will, along with other stakeholders, be providing disaster relief support to affected communities.
Image: Supplied

The government says it continues to ensure disaster management protocols are put in place and better measures are activated to assist communities affected by bad weather.

It said on Friday it would, along with other stakeholders, provide disaster relief support to affected communities when needed.

The country is currently experiencing severe rains in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with heavy downpours also reported in parts of Gauteng and Limpopo. 

These may lead to localised flooding in susceptible areas, especially informal areas, and over low-lying bridges. 

Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and extreme caution is advised. Mudslides can also be anticipated which can lead to a loss of lives and damage to property.

“Upon receipt of South African Weather Service (SAWS) warnings on Wednesday, government through the national and provincial disaster management centres (PMDC), activated provincial joint operating centres (JOCs), comprising of municipalities, relevant sector departments, state agencies, and social partners, to ensure preparedness and that appropriate response and recovery mechanisms are put in place,” acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Michael Currin said.

KZN warned to brace for stormy weather on Thursday and Friday

Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of disruptive rain weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.
News
2 days ago

Currin said these PDMCs held a special JOC to review and adopt the incident assessment forms to cater for and address the needs of women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities during disaster management processes.

“Citizens are urged to stay indoors in cases of heavy rain and stormy weather. Parents and guardians are urged to be extra vigilant and ensure the safety and security of their children. 

“Never try to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving flood water and please be vigilant for washed out roads, earth slides, and downed trees or power lines,” Currin said.

As a precaution, motorists were advised to postpone or delay travel to affected areas.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Local government to hire 500 people to help Mamelodi flood victims relocate

The Gauteng department of human settlements says relocation plans for Mamelodi flood victims in Tshwane are in progress and the department will ...
News
2 days ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | We have no roads, no homes and sewage in the ocean, but let us pray

It's sad, but little wonder, that people overlook past indignity when the ANC has failed so spectacularly at maintaining once-functioning ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | KwaZulu-Natal braces for more severe weather

After devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April in which hundreds of people died and thousands were left homeless, the province is again bracing ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private ... South Africa
  2. Girl, 15, in ICU after her hair is caught in go-kart at Durban mall South Africa
  3. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  4. Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer South Africa
  5. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election