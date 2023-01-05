“It indicates that large parts of KZN can expect disruptive rainfall, which brings the probability of widespread flooding across large parts of the province,” the department said.
“These weather warnings — level 9 and 5, in terms of scale of impact and likelihood respectively — could spell disaster for communities in low-lying areas.
“The provincial disaster management centre has activated the joint operations committee (JOC), which will meet daily with all disaster management teams from municipalities to take stock of the situation,” it added.
The department urged residents of Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Richmond, uMsunduzi, uMhlabayalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uMshwathi municipalities to pay attention to the level 9 weather warning and take necessary precautions.
A level 5 weather warning for disruptive rain was also issued for Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma Indaka, Alfred Duma, Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N Dlamini-Zuma-Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele Sobabili, Mpofana Giants Castle, Mpofana, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Ubuhlebezwe. Ulundi, Umdoni, uMngeni, Umuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.
Meanwhile, the uMngeni municipality in the midlands was damaged by floods on December 27, with mayor Chris Pappas saying some parts of the region were badly affected after 120mm of rain fell.
In December 2021, the DA-run municipality suffered R272m in storm damage, it said.
WATCH | KwaZulu-Natal braces for more severe weather
Image: Supplied
After devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April in which hundreds of people died and thousands were left homeless, the province is again bracing for the worst following a level 9 weather warning on Thursday and Friday.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has placed disaster management teams on high alert after the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning, which is likely to again affect the KZN midlands.
The area, featured in the video below, suffered severe flooding again in late December. The footage was captured by Gordon Odell, with the last clip filmed by Belinda de la Mare.
