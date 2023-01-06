“Upon arrival, the possible suspect ran away, evading arrest. Investigation on the vehicle with no registration numbers was conducted and it was identified as the vehicle stolen in Centurion, Pretoria, in May 2018.”
Mpumalanga cops recover car stolen in Pretoria five years ago
Image: SAPS
Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a car stolen in Pretoria in 2018.
On Friday, provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an intelligence-driven operation led police to a house in Standerton where the white Toyota Etios, worth R85,000, was recovered. Mohlala said the Standerton crime intelligence unit was assisted by the area's K9 unit in executing the operation.
“Investigation led the two disciplines to a house in Meyerville in Standerton where the suspicious vehicle was spotted,” said Mohala.
“Upon arrival, the possible suspect ran away, evading arrest. Investigation on the vehicle with no registration numbers was conducted and it was identified as the vehicle stolen in Centurion, Pretoria, in May 2018.”
The vehicle was confiscated and taken to Standerton SAPS.
“Police are still on the lookout for the suspect and hope to bring him to book soon,” said Mohlala.
