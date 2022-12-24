“Police responded swiftly and as they were about to reach the premises, the suspect allegedly started firing shots at the police,” said Mohlala.
TimesLIVE
Fugitive 'shoots' Mpumalanga cop
Image: SAPS
A 40-year-old Mpumalanga police officer is being treated for gunshot wounds after an escaped suspect shot him this week.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the suspect, Bheki Martin Phiri, escaped from a court on November 11. Police traced him to a tuck shop in Matsafeni, near Mbombela, on Thursday and a shooting ensued around 4pm.
TimesLIVE
