Fugitive 'shoots' Mpumalanga cop

24 December 2022 - 11:09
Bheki Martin Phiri, who escaped from custody in November, allegedly shot and injured a 40-year-old Mpumalanga police officer.
Image: SAPS

A 40-year-old Mpumalanga police officer is being treated for gunshot wounds after an escaped suspect shot him this week.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the suspect, Bheki Martin Phiri, escaped from a court on November 11. Police traced him to a tuck shop in Matsafeni, near Mbombela, on Thursday and a shooting ensued around 4pm.  

“Police responded swiftly and as they were about to reach the premises, the suspect allegedly started firing shots at the police,” said Mohlala.

“The members defended themselves by firing back and the suspect is said to have fled the scene. It was during the shooting that the sergeant sustained injuries after being shot. The member was taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

On Friday, Mohlala said the suspect had not yet been rearrested. But “a 72-hour activation plan has been launched in an effort to trace the suspect”.  

