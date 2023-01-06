South Africa

Tshwane emergency services on flood alert with more rain forecast for Friday

06 January 2023 - 10:48
A road in Pretoria North was flooded on Thursday after a heavy downpour.
Image: Supplied

Tshwane emergency services remain on standby to attend to reports of flooding after five callouts on Thursday. 

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received five calls about flooding after heavy rainfall around Pretoria Central and Pretoria North.

“In Pretoria North on Rachel de Beer Street vehicles were reported to be trapped under a flooded bridge. No one was injured.

“Firefighters went to investigate a report of a flooded low bridge on Flowers Street near DF Malan [Drive] and the PPC cement factory.

“On Steve Biko [Road] and Johan Heyns [Drive], as well 34th Avenue and Nico Smith [Street], incidents of flooding were also reported.

“In all incidents, vehicle occupants managed to evacuate safely.”

With more rain expected for Friday, Mabaso said they remained on high alert. 

“Motorists and residents are advised to remain vigilant and act safely at all times.”

TimesLIVE

