“You can see where they are on the log, you can see the consecutive wins and the organisation. They are a difficult team to beat,” Mokwena said.
“It’s going to be a very interesting match because they have some very good players. It’s going to be a tough one and we have to get ourselves ready for it.”
Bay, who are co-coached by Pitso Dladla and Vasili Manousakis, boast top players such as Luvuyo Memela, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Nkanyiso Zungu, Somila Ntsundwana, Sanele Barns. Abel Mabaso and Ugandan goalkeeper Salim Magoola.
Sundowns coach Mokwena expects tough time against KZN’s best team
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena reckons the surprise package of the season Richards Bay will be a tough nut to crack as the Pretoria giants look to extend their eight match winning streak in the DStv Premiership.
The unstoppable Mokwena’s Sundowns will take their red hot form in the Premiership to KwaZulu-Natal’s best team in the league so far this season.
The two sides are due for an interesting clash at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Friday (7.30pm).
The Natal Rich Boyz have been one of the most impressive sides in the Premiership this season with their consistent excellent run, despite this being their maiden campaign in the big time.
The men from KwaZulu-Natal are y third on the log table with 26 points from 14 outings and are eight points behind top-of-the-table Mokwena’s Masandawana.
“Fortunately, Richards Bay (recently) played against Swallows, so when we did the Swallows' analysis it was like killing two birds with one stone,” Mokwena said.
“They are going to be a difficult team. Their last game was against the same Swallows which they won 1-0. We didn’t focus too much on them because we had Swallows to play.”
Mokwena believes Bay’s position on the log table tells a story of how good they have been and how well and quickly they have adjusted to life in the top tier.
The Natal Rich Boyz have not tasted defeat in their last nine outings where they recorded an impressive five victories and four draws.
“You can see where they are on the log, you can see the consecutive wins and the organisation. They are a difficult team to beat,” Mokwena said.
“It’s going to be a very interesting match because they have some very good players. It’s going to be a tough one and we have to get ourselves ready for it.”
Bay, who are co-coached by Pitso Dladla and Vasili Manousakis, boast top players such as Luvuyo Memela, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Nkanyiso Zungu, Somila Ntsundwana, Sanele Barns. Abel Mabaso and Ugandan goalkeeper Salim Magoola.
MORE:
Ex-Chiefs star Wiseman Meyiwa 'had offers from Germany and Italy' before tragic accident
Kasi football entertainer ‘Blackberry’ defends showboating at Philly’s Games
Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi
Sundowns have won the league already, declares Swallows coach Middendorp
NFD side CT Spurs mourn death of legendary kit man Hendricks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos