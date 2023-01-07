“Members received information about the suspect who was dealing in drugs in the area. An undercover operation was conducted,” said Mhlongo.
“The suspect was found in possession of heroin capsules, pieces of crack cocaine and dagga to the street value of about R24,520. Members also seized R38,600 cash suspected to be proceeds of crime. She was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with dealing in drugs.”
Mhlongo said the woman appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Friday,
Hawks swoop on KwaZulu-Natal 'drug dealer' and confiscate cash
Image: SAPS
The Hawks have arrested a 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman for dealing in drugs after she was allegedly found in possession of dagga, heroin and cocaine worth about R25,000.
Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the directorate, said the woman was arrested at Ottawa in Verulam on Thursday during a joint operation between the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence and Durban Metro K9.
Western Cape cops in high spirits after confiscating dagga plants
