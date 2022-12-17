South Africa

Police confiscate R4m worth of drugs in Cape Town informal settlement

17 December 2022 - 09:42
Cape Town police confiscated drugs worth R4m in Khayelitsha.
Cape Town police confiscated drugs worth R4m in Khayelitsha.
Image: SAPS

Police confiscated drugs worth R4m in a Cape Town informal settlement this week.

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said police in Harare, Khayelitsha, also confiscated abalone, the value of which has yet to be determined.

Swartbooi said police were on patrol near the informal settlement on Wednesday evening when they bust the suspects.

“The police members were busy with patrols near to Walter Sisulu Road in Enkanini at about 9.25pm when they noticed a suspicious vehicle,” he said.

“They instructed the driver to stop and continued to search the vehicle. They confiscated a consignment of abalone and 80,000 Mandrax tablets.

“Two males aged 40 and 43 were arrested and detained on charges of possession of abalone and drugs. Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hawks flag down Sandton motorist and find 'R700,000 in drugs'

The Hawks have swooped on a "speeding" Sandton, Johannesburg, motorist, arresting him for alleged possession of drugs worth R700,000.
News
1 month ago

Gauteng police bust three suspects for manufacturing drugs

Gauteng police arrested three men for manufacturing drugs in Germiston this week.
News
2 months ago

Three men bust for R400m worth of cocaine

The Hawks have swooped on three men for possession of cocaine worth R400m in the Western Cape.
News
4 months ago

Arrest of ‘gangster’ over deadly crime spree is cold comfort for twins left without a dad

To some people Yanga Nyalara is a godsend, to others a cold-hearted murderer
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  2. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  3. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  4. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech