IN PICTURES | Thousands embark on Shembe holy pilgrimage

08 January 2023 - 11:48 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Men cover their feet with bandages to protect themselves as they walk to Ekhanani mountain for the annual Nazareth Baptist Church holy pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Thousands of Nazareth Baptist Church devotees embarked on their annual pilgrimage to a sacred mountain north of Durban, which marks a holy start to the new year.

Carrying their walking sticks and luggage, men, women and children left their Ebuhleni and Ekuphakameni base camps and walked about 60km to the holy mountain in Ozwathini.

Founded in 1910, the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as KwaShembe, is the second largest, African-initiated church based in South Africa.

A young man blows a vuvuzela as they walk to eKhenani mountain in Ozwathini, KwaZulu Natal, where the annual holy pilgrimage is held. The pilgrimage started on Tuesday and ends on January 23.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Traditionally, all devotees of the church observed the pilgrimage together, but due to infighting which arose after the death of Vimbheni 'Thingolwenkosazane' Shembe, the Mduduzi “Nyazilwezulu” Shembe-aligned Ebuhleni group are at the Khenana holy mountain.

Another group, which is aligned to Vukile 'Incoyincoyi' Shembe, are at the Nhlangakazi holy mountain.

Both groups have resting stations before reaching the mountains. On the way to the mountain the devotees carry stones covered with grass which they place on a sacred place as a prayer to their ancestors.

On Thursday Mount Nhlangakazi was covered with mist and one could barely see the worshippers and only hear the echo of horns.

This was during the dance session which is known as umgidi. Saturday is a blessed day and all devotees gather to worship and listen to the word from their leaders.

Ebuhleni worshippers will be on the mountain until January 23 while Ekuphakameni followers will leave on Monday.

A member of Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church walks with her luggage to eKhenani mountain in Ozwathini, KwaZulu-Natal, to which they made their annual holy pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
LONG WALK TO FREEDOM: Members of Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church on their annual holy pilgrimage to eKhenani mountain in Ozwathini, KwaZulu Natal. The pilgrimage started on Tuesday and ends on 23 January 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Members of Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church walking to eKhenani mountain in Ozwathini, KwaZulu-Natal on their annual holy pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Men queue during an offering session at Ekuphakameni Nazareth Baptist Church on Nhlangakazi mountain.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Thousands of Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church members walking to eKhenani mountain in Ozwathini, KwaZulu-Natal, to which they made their annual holy pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Women at the Nazareth Baptist Church service on Mount Nhlangakazi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Maidens having fun after church service at Ekuphakameni Nazareth Baptist Church.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A maiden in a tent erected on Mount Nhlangakazi as Ekuphakameni Nazareth Baptist Church observe their holy pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A woman leaves after a church service at Ekuphakameni Nazareth Baptist Church.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Young men pose for a photograph after a church service at Nhlangakazi mountain.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

