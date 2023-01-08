Traditionally, all devotees of the church observed the pilgrimage together, but due to infighting which arose after the death of Vimbheni 'Thingolwenkosazane' Shembe, the Mduduzi “Nyazilwezulu” Shembe-aligned Ebuhleni group are at the Khenana holy mountain.
Another group, which is aligned to Vukile 'Incoyincoyi' Shembe, are at the Nhlangakazi holy mountain.
Both groups have resting stations before reaching the mountains. On the way to the mountain the devotees carry stones covered with grass which they place on a sacred place as a prayer to their ancestors.
On Thursday Mount Nhlangakazi was covered with mist and one could barely see the worshippers and only hear the echo of horns.
This was during the dance session which is known as umgidi. Saturday is a blessed day and all devotees gather to worship and listen to the word from their leaders.
Ebuhleni worshippers will be on the mountain until January 23 while Ekuphakameni followers will leave on Monday.
IN PICTURES | Thousands embark on Shembe holy pilgrimage
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Thousands of Nazareth Baptist Church devotees embarked on their annual pilgrimage to a sacred mountain north of Durban, which marks a holy start to the new year.
Carrying their walking sticks and luggage, men, women and children left their Ebuhleni and Ekuphakameni base camps and walked about 60km to the holy mountain in Ozwathini.
Founded in 1910, the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as KwaShembe, is the second largest, African-initiated church based in South Africa.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
