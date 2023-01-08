Eskom will continue implementing stage 4 load-shedding between 4pm until 5am daily while stage 3 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, the power utility announced on Sunday.
Eskom began implementing stage 4 load-shedding on Wednesday afternoon after delays in returning some generating units to service. It said it would revisit the situation.
On Sunday it said the schedule would continue.
“Breakdowns amount to 17,035MW while planned maintenance is 6,189MW. Another update will be published as soon as it is necessary,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Stage 4 load-shedding to continue in the evenings
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Eskom will continue implementing stage 4 load-shedding between 4pm until 5am daily while stage 3 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, the power utility announced on Sunday.
Eskom began implementing stage 4 load-shedding on Wednesday afternoon after delays in returning some generating units to service. It said it would revisit the situation.
On Sunday it said the schedule would continue.
“Breakdowns amount to 17,035MW while planned maintenance is 6,189MW. Another update will be published as soon as it is necessary,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
The economy can’t afford more of Eskom’s failures — Ricardo Mackenzie fumes over stage 4 load-shedding
With costs on the up, retailers brace for another trying year
Stage 4 load-shedding returns tonight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos