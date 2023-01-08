With costs on the up, retailers brace for another trying year
08 January 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Rising costs brought by rolling blackouts, fuel prices, insurance and low economic growth are likely to further impact retailers’ growth and profitability this year, an analyst says. ..
With costs on the up, retailers brace for another trying year
Rising costs brought by rolling blackouts, fuel prices, insurance and low economic growth are likely to further impact retailers’ growth and profitability this year, an analyst says. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos