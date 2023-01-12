South Africa

Load-shedding an attack on South Africa: Naledi Pandor

12 January 2023 - 11:57 By Antony Sguazzin and Prinesha Naidoo
Pandor questioned the repeated breakdown of power plants and said they could be seen as an attack on the country.
Image: Bloomberg

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor, , questioned the repeated breakdown of power plants and said they could be seen as an attack on the country.

Eskom yesterday said there had been breakdowns at 11 units at eight power plants, meaning that South Africans are currently suffering power outages of as long as 10 hours a day.

It can be seen as “an oppositional act against South Africa.com,” she told business executives at an event on Thursday in Johannesburg.

Pandor’s comments echo those of energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who said last month that the power utility, , appeared to be trying to overthrow the government. 

