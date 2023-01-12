Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

As lingering droughts hit southern Africa's hydropower dams, Zimbabwe faces growing electricity shortages - but connecting individuals and businesses that have installed private solar panels to the national grid could help fill some of the gap.

Farmer Kalani Ndlovu, for instance, wants to expand his 13 kilowatt (KW) solar mini-grid - used to pump well water to fill a farm reservoir - and sell the excess power to the state.

But Ndlovu - who has a farm in Umguza, in Matabeleland North Province - worries about the cost of the device he needs to connect his mini-grid to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), the state-owned distributor.

The grid-tied inverter would cost him at least $2,000, a significant outlay on top of the about $5,000 the commercial farmer spent on his solar power system back in 2019.

"Money to invest in solar equipment is lacking," he said in a telephone interview from his 840-hectare (2,000-acre) Mjayeli Farm, where he grows maize and soy and rears cattle.

"But I want to tap into the net metering project and supply the grid," he added.

Zimbabwe's net metering system, launched in 2020, allows people who produce private renewable energy to transfer their excess generation to the national grid in return for electricity credits they can use when they do not have sufficient renewable supply.

The southern African nation is suffering a prolonged power shortage, especially after its main Kariba hydropower plant last month cut electricity generation due to low water levels.

Today the plant is generating only about a third of its installed capacity of 2,0000 megawatts (MW).

As climate change-fuelled droughts lead to water shortages at Kariba, the country's ageing coal plants also are frequently breaking down.

Blackouts of up to 20 hours a day are now common.

In response, the government has announced a variety of measures to boost power supplies - from harnessing more electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) to importing more energy from neighbouring nations.