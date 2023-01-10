South Africa

Eskom moves to stage 6 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice

10 January 2023 - 21:07 By TimesLIVE
The tripping of seven generating units on Tuesday has pushed Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice. File photo.
The tripping of seven generating units on Tuesday has pushed Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom announced it will escalate load-shedding to stage 6 starting at 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.

It said stage 6 nightly load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to 4pm until further notice.

“Seven units tripped on Tuesday, of which three have returned to service.

“In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla power station will be shut down tonight to repair a boiler tube leak,” the power utility said on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Stage 4 load-shedding to continue in the evenings

Eskom will continue implementing stage 4 load-shedding between 4pm until 5am daily while stage 3 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, the power ...
News
2 days ago

Put South Africa first instead of own interests, says Ramaphosa

An end to load-shedding, increasing employment and investment and deepening empowerment and transformation is what the ruling party promises.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC’s renewal must not be part of the problem in people’s quest for freedom: Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is the latest to weigh in on the ANC's renewal, saying it must be real and not part of the problem in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  3. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  4. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  5. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election