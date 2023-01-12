“When the police arrived, the victim narrated his ordeal and an ambulance was called.”
The suspect, 26, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder.
Mulaudzi said if the accused is found guilty, they hope he gets a harsh sentence.
“His mother is still not doing well but she is seeking professional help. I will also join her once she has started [therapy]. We managed to bury him in Venda and the funeral went well,” she said.
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bolt driver in Pretoria
Law student Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli, 2o, was assisting as a Bolt driver when he was killed by passengers in December
Police have made an arrest for the murder of law student Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli, who was killed in December on his first day as a Bolt driver in Pretoria.
Garsfontein police received a tipoff from a resident that the alleged killer was in Nantes, Eersterust. Station commander Col Kerwin Solomons and Eersterust police officers rushed to the address, said spokesperson Sgt Sam Shibambo.
“The police raided the suspect’s room and ... they found the slain driver’s belongings. The suspect co-operated with the police and as a result, the police are slowly closing the net on his accomplices,” Shibambo said.
Mphaphuli, 20, was asked to assist as a Bolt driver last month. On his first day, he received a request from riders who wanted to travel from Garsfontein to Eersterust. He used his VW Polo to ferry the riders but when they arrived in Eersterust, they robbed him and stabbed him in the upper body, said Shibambo.
He managed to drive to George Hood Avenue in Eersterust, where residents noticed him and called the police.
Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job
“When the police arrived, the victim narrated his ordeal and an ambulance was called.”
But Mphaphuli succumbed to the stab wounds in hospital.
His aunt who raised him, Lucky Mulaudzi, said she received a call from the police regarding the arrest.
“I can't say much about the arrest because it won't bring him back. We are trying to cope but the December holidays did not feel festive at all. It was just like any other normal day. We were just sleeping and waking up,” she told TimesLIVE.
The suspect, 26, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder.
Mulaudzi said if the accused is found guilty, they hope he gets a harsh sentence.
“His mother is still not doing well but she is seeking professional help. I will also join her once she has started [therapy]. We managed to bury him in Venda and the funeral went well,” she said.
