Uber rolls out audio recording safety feature — Here's how to use it

Following the pilot of its new opt-in audio-recording feature in Pretoria and Johannesburg, e-hailing company Uber SA has now rolled out the feature nationally.

The feature, rolled out ahead of the festive season's busiest days, allows riders and drivers to record audio while on a trip and to share the audio with Uber for support purposes in case of a safety incident.

The audio-recording feature comes after the recent launch of Safety Check-Up, a feature that encourages riders to use and turn on the safety features available in-app, including Trusted Contacts, Verify My Ride and RideCheck.

“Drivers have been asking for this feature based on their feedback from round-table sessions and we are excited to be rolling out this feature nationally. We believe it will offer riders and drivers the peace of mind they need to travel with ease, as well as improve conduct on the app,” said Collen Mphabantshi, senior operations manager for safety at Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.