South Africa

Education department apologises to Lesufi after handover of 'dignity packs'

ActionSA slams social media post as 'shameless public relations exercise'

15 January 2023 - 13:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Gauteng department of education has apologised to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi after he presented 'dignity packs' to girl pupils in Ga-Rankuwa on Wednesday. File image.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng education department has apologised to premier Panyaza Lesufi for what it called a misunderstanding during the opening of a new school in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, on Wednesday.

An image of Lesufi with girls carrying "dignity packs" was posted on social media and elicited outrage.

In a tweet, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba described it as a public relations exercise gone completely wrong.

"The dignity of our young woman compromised, used as a PR exercise by a shameless politician," Mashaba said.

The department said there was an unfortunate perception that the girl pupils were being paraded while receiving “dignity packs”.

It's not back to school for 680 unplaced Western Cape pupils

Coastal schools reopen this week with hundreds of pupils yet to be placed.
News
3 hours ago

It said during the launch of Mapenane Secondary School, the girl pupils seen on stage with the premier were not the beneficiaries but were instead representatives of pupils who would be receiving and benefiting from these dignity packs.

“When the premier was invited to the event, the handing over of dignity packs was not on the programme, therefore the premier was not scheduled to participate in the handover of said dignity packs.

“We apologise for the misconception that this gesture caused,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Dignity packs generally contain sanitary towels and other necessities.

TimesLIVE

