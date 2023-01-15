South Africa

KZN motorist murdered after running out of fuel on N2 highway

15 January 2023 - 10:45
A suspect in the Umdloti shooting was apprehended
Image: Reaction Unit

A motorist who ran out of fuel on the N2 north of Durban was allegedly shot dead by robbers on Saturday evening.

The Community Emergence Response Team (Cert) said the incident occurred just before 6pm in the vicinity of Umdloti after the motorist and a passenger were forced to stop.

“Upon arrival one patient was found with a gunshot wound.

“CPR was initiated together with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately after an extensive effort the patient was declared deceased.

“Reports from scene indicate the vehicle had run out of fuel when two suspects appeared from the bushes and attempted to rob them, resulting in one person getting shot,” said Cert.

Security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said a suspect was apprehended.

“After interviewing the surviving victim, officers returned to the scene of the shooting and entered the bush where the suspects had fled,” said Rusa.

“After a brief search, a 9mm Vector pistol and a red Kappa baseball cap were recovered. Officers continued searching the dense vegetation and eventually tracked and apprehended one of the perpetrators.”

TimesLIVE

