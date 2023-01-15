South Africa

Three killed in light aircraft crash near Nasrec

15 January 2023 - 10:32
Three people have died after a light aircraft crash near Nasrec in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Three people have died after a light aircraft crash near Nasrec in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Three people have died in a light aircraft crash near Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said multiple emergency services were on the scene of the crash.

“Sadly three people have lost their lives.

“It has been confirmed by air traffic control only three people were on board.”

He said police and the Civil Aviation Authority will conduct an investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

At least 40 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in nearly five years

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said.
News
1 hour ago

N3 Durban-bound closed to traffic after massive pile-up

The Durban-bound N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza was closed to traffic on Saturday after a massive accident involving trucks and cars that left many ...
News
21 hours ago

Eighteen injured after taxi, car collide in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police are trying to determine the cause of an accident that left 18 people injured in Durban on Saturday morning.
News
1 day ago

KZN premier calls for full investigation into Gateway Mall action-karting accident

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has ordered a full investigation after a  girl,15, got her hair tangled in her go-kart during an ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  3. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  4. LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi South Africa
  5. Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate fingered in alleged National Lotteries Commission ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...