Three people have died in a light aircraft crash near Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.
Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said multiple emergency services were on the scene of the crash.
“Sadly three people have lost their lives.
“It has been confirmed by air traffic control only three people were on board.”
He said police and the Civil Aviation Authority will conduct an investigation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Three killed in light aircraft crash near Nasrec
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
Three people have died in a light aircraft crash near Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.
Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said multiple emergency services were on the scene of the crash.
“Sadly three people have lost their lives.
“It has been confirmed by air traffic control only three people were on board.”
He said police and the Civil Aviation Authority will conduct an investigation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
At least 40 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in nearly five years
N3 Durban-bound closed to traffic after massive pile-up
Eighteen injured after taxi, car collide in Durban
KZN premier calls for full investigation into Gateway Mall action-karting accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos