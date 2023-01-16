South Africa

British American Tobacco SA proposes restructuring, 200 jobs at risk

16 January 2023 - 13:20 By Nqobile Dludla
The Dunhill and Peter Stuyvesant cigarette maker said the drop in sales was almost entirely due to the growth in the illicit cigarette trade. Stock photo.
The Dunhill and Peter Stuyvesant cigarette maker said the drop in sales was almost entirely due to the growth in the illicit cigarette trade. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/RATTANAKUN THONGBUN

The South African arm of British American Tobacco (BAT) is looking to restructure the business, a process that may affect about 200 jobs, after a further decline in its cigarette sales in the country, it said on Monday.

The Dunhill and Peter Stuyvesant cigarette maker said the drop in sales in South Africa was almost entirely due to the growth in the illicit cigarette trade.

The “unconstitutional ban” on cigarette sales implemented during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 also contributed, a company spokesperson said.

“The 2020 tobacco sales ban resulted in an explosion of growth for the illicit market. This has continued after the ban on tobacco sales was lifted,” the company said.

During the lockdown, retailers were not allowed to sell alcohol or cigarettes.

Study finds government’s ban on cigarette sales in 2020 has lasting effect

Had government substantially increased the excise tax rather than banned the sale of tobacco products in 2020, it would have achieved a similar ...
News
8 months ago

BAT did not give details of how it would restructure its business or which jobs might be cut.

In 2019, BAT SA permanently employed about 1,800 staff across its local operations. Since 2020, it has been forced to retrench more than 30% of its workforce, the company said.

Over the same period, the company’s cigarette sales dropped by about 40% as the illicit market accelerated, it said.

Based on independent studies, BAT SA estimates the illicit cigarette trade accounts for up to 70% of the country’s total cigarette market.

As a result, the company has begun a consultation process with staff around restructuring the business and “it is expected around 200 company jobs may be affected by the proposed restructure”.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Remember when SA couldn’t smoke or drink during lockdown? NDZ ordered to reveal why that was the case

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been ordered to reveal the reasons behind decisions taken by ...
News
1 month ago

Six cops appear in court on charges of 'helping' cigarette smugglers

Six Limpopo police officers who allegedly assisted counterfeit cigarette syndicates to smuggle their products into South Africa through the ...
News
1 month ago

Multiple cellphones, cigarettes and toy guns: Trio bust in Mpumalanga

Three suspects found with multiple cellphones, cigarette cartons and toy guns have appeared in a Mpumalanga court and been remanded in custody.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa
  5. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...