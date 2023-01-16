South Africa

LISTEN | Go after invigilators too, not just pupils — Umalusi on exam cheats

16 January 2023 - 15:28 By DEMI BUZO
The quality assurance body has approved the release of the 2022 matric results. File photo.
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger

Education quality assurance body Umalusi has called for action against education officials involved in helping pupils cheat, among other irregularities, during the National Senior Certificate exams.

Umalusi was briefing media on the 2022 matric results on Monday.  

Listen to the briefing here:

“In most cases we seem to focus on the candidates, but we've got invigilators who are officials, they are teachers, so we want to see action taken in that regard,” said Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi.

Irregularities include:

  • group copying;
  • crib notes;
  • assistance from scribes for disabled pupils;
  • access to question papers and provision of answers during writing; and
  • pupils stealing and destroying another's script. 

Rakometsi appealed to assessment bodies to help curb irregular practices by pupils and education officials. 

Umalusi confirmed the matric results will be released on Thursday as planned. 

