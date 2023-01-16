“In most cases we seem to focus on the candidates, but we've got invigilators who are officials, they are teachers, so we want to see action taken in that regard,” said Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi.
Irregularities include:
- group copying;
- crib notes;
- assistance from scribes for disabled pupils;
- access to question papers and provision of answers during writing; and
- pupils stealing and destroying another's script.
Rakometsi appealed to assessment bodies to help curb irregular practices by pupils and education officials.
Umalusi confirmed the matric results will be released on Thursday as planned.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Go after invigilators too, not just pupils — Umalusi on exam cheats
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger
Education quality assurance body Umalusi has called for action against education officials involved in helping pupils cheat, among other irregularities, during the National Senior Certificate exams.
Umalusi was briefing media on the 2022 matric results on Monday.
Listen to the briefing here:
“In most cases we seem to focus on the candidates, but we've got invigilators who are officials, they are teachers, so we want to see action taken in that regard,” said Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi.
Irregularities include:
Rakometsi appealed to assessment bodies to help curb irregular practices by pupils and education officials.
Umalusi confirmed the matric results will be released on Thursday as planned.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Umalusi approves release of 2022 matric results
RECORDED | Umalusi briefs media on 2022 matric results
Matric exam cheats' results blocked
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos