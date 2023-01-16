Umalusi approves release of 2022 matric results

The executive council of the quality education assurance body Umalusi has approved the release of the 2022 matric results.
Umalusi made a pronouncement on the outcome of its quality assurance processes for the 2022 national senior certificate (NSC) examinations on Monday at a press briefing.
Council chairperson Prof Yunus Ballim said the irregularities identified during the writing and marking of the exams were not systemic and therefore did not compromise the overall credibility and integrity of the 2022 NSC examinations.
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger
RECORDED | Umalusi briefs media on 2022 matric results
“Having studied all the evidence presented, the executive committee of Umalusi council concluded the examination was administered largely in accordance with the regulations pertaining to the conduct, administration and management of the NSC examination,” he said.
