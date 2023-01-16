South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Umalusi briefs media on 2022 matric results

16 January 2023 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE

The education quality assurance council Umalusi is on Monday briefing the media on the 2022 matric results.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Feuding parents not behaving like adults, says judge on war over daughter’s schooling

Neither parent demonstrated they truly had the best interests of their child at heart, says judge.
News
2 hours ago

Education department apologises to Lesufi after handover of 'dignity packs'

The Gauteng education department has apologised to premier Panyaza Lesufi for what it called a misunderstanding during the opening of a new school in ...
News
22 hours ago

It's not back to school for 680 unplaced Western Cape pupils

Coastal schools reopen this week with hundreds of pupils yet to be placed.
News
22 hours ago

'Help talented dancer get to New York' — Johannesburg Youth Ballet

A scholarship in New York City is tantalisingly within the grasp of a South African dancer: the matriculant just needs enough cash to get to the US.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa
  5. Now Cape Town in the poo as Durban vows to clean up for Easter News

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...