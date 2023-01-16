South Africa

Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest

16 January 2023 - 07:54
Roads have been barricaded with burning tyres in Boksburg as residents protest against power cuts.
Image: Supplied

Roads in Boksburg have been blockaded with burning tyres and rocks. 

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu said there is a protest at the corner of Rondebult Road and the R554 between Dawn Park and Klippoortjie in Boksburg. 

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid further delays,” Ndlovu said. 

He said residents are protesting against electricity blackouts in the area. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

