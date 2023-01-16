Roads in Boksburg have been blockaded with burning tyres and rocks.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu said there is a protest at the corner of Rondebult Road and the R554 between Dawn Park and Klippoortjie in Boksburg.
“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid further delays,” Ndlovu said.
He said residents are protesting against electricity blackouts in the area.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
